Catalyst Power and OHA Power Join Forces to Bring Efficient CHP Systems to NY and NJ

A game-changing partnership is taking shape in the realm of energy solutions, as Catalyst Power Holdings LLC and OHA Power, LLC join forces to bring combined heat and power (CHP) systems to commercial and industrial buildings across New York and New Jersey. The union, announced today, aims to offer more efficient and eco-friendly heating and cooling alternatives to businesses in dire need of upgrading their current systems.

A Powerful Alliance: Catalyst Power and OHA Power

The collaboration between Catalyst Power Holdings and OHA Power signifies a significant stride towards providing cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions to commercial and industrial buildings within the two states. By combining their expertise, the two companies seek to revolutionize the energy landscape and help businesses achieve substantial savings while reducing their carbon footprint.

The Magic of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems

CHP systems generate heat and electricity simultaneously from a single energy source, making them incredibly efficient. These systems are capable of reaching up to 90% thermal efficiency by recovering wasted thermal energy produced during electricity generation. In doing so, CHP systems can significantly cut down on energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions for building owners.

Expanding the Clean Energy Portfolio

The partnership also marks an expansion of Catalyst Power's suite of clean energy solutions, which currently includes custom-priced energy services, Connected Microgrids, and community solar. By incorporating CHP systems into their offerings, Catalyst Power demonstrates its commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

This collaboration comes at a critical time, as businesses in New York and New Jersey face growing pressure to comply with local laws aimed at reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency. By providing CHP systems, Catalyst Power and OHA Power are not only helping companies meet these requirements but also enabling them to achieve significant cost savings in the process.

As the world strives to mitigate the effects of climate change, partnerships like the one between Catalyst Power Holdings and OHA Power serve as beacons of hope. By harnessing the power of combined heat and power systems, these two companies are paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.