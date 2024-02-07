Case IH Revolutionizes Harvesting with New AF11 Combine Featuring Advanced Twin Rotor System

In a game-changing move, Case IH has unveiled its much-anticipated AF11 combine at the Agritechnica event, breaking away from the traditional single rotor design in use for the last half-century. The highlight of this revolutionary creation is the novel 'AFXL2 dual rotor system,' which promises to redefine the way combines are perceived and operated.

Revolutionary AFXL2 Dual Rotor System

The AF11’s AFXL2 dual rotor system is a significant departure from Case's traditional single rotor design, offering a staggering 50% increase in separation area compared to previous models. This new design features a robust six-module single rotor driven by a formidable 775hp engine, leading the way in capacity and speed.

Advanced Features and Design Elements

With a mammoth 20,000L grain tank and an ultra-rapid unloading rate of 210L/second, the AF11 epitomizes efficiency and productivity. Its fuel capacity has seen a 25% increase, further enhancing its operational prowess. Interestingly, the AF11 appears to have borrowed elements from the New Holland design, as evidenced in the CR11 combine, often fondly referred to as its 'twin sister'.

Industry-Exclusive Power Plus CVT Drive

Case IH has also introduced the industry-exclusive Power Plus CVT drive for power transfer to the rotors in the AF11. This innovative feature marks a groundbreaking approach to operating the threshing mechanism, underscoring Case IH's commitment to technological advancements. While detailed specifications are still awaited, it is already apparent that the AF11 signifies a leap in speed, precision technology, and operational simplicity.

The AF11 will initially be available only in North America, with further information on specifications and pricing anticipated to be released soon. This innovative combine is poised to address labor shortages and improve efficiency for farmers, offering technology-driven solutions to the challenges faced by growers in today's demanding agricultural landscape.