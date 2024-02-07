CartonCloud Appoints Shaun Hagen as New CEO in Leadership Reshuffle

In a significant leadership reshuffle, CartonCloud, a leading provider of logistics software, has announced that its former Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of North America, Shaun Hagen, will ascend to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Hagen's appointment marks a new era for the company, with expectations riding high on his vast industry experience and expertise.

Hagen's Journey with CartonCloud

Shaun Hagen, a six-year veteran of the company, is no stranger to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. His tenure with CartonCloud has been marked by impressive milestones. Notably, under his stewardship, the company experienced a 13-fold increase in revenue and a tenfold customer expansion - a testament to his leadership and strategic acumen.

Among his notable achievements, Hagen led CartonCloud through a successful Series A Capital Raise, an endeavor that further solidified the company's financial footing. Moreover, he was instrumental in spearheading the company's expansion into North America, a move that has significantly broadened its reach.

Founder Shifts to Product Leadership

The company's founder and former CEO, Vincent Fletcher, is not stepping away but transitioning to a new role within the company. Fletcher will assume the position of Chief Product Officer (CPO), where he will concentrate on product leadership and provide support to the executive team.

Fletcher co-founded CartonCloud with Nic Comrie as an in-house solution for their refrigerated logistics company. What started as a practical solution has since grown into a global success story, boasting a team of over 60 people.

Future Growth Ambitions

Under Hagen's leadership, CartonCloud aims to continue on its upward trajectory. The company's mission remains firm: delivering customer-centric software solutions for Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Warehouse, and Transport management to logistics companies. The company's target market spans the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

Currently, CartonCloud serves over 500 logistics companies with its Warehouse and Transport Management software, a number that is set to increase under the new leadership.