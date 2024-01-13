Carmarthenshire Set for Digital Leap with Enhanced 4G Connectivity

Carmarthenshire is on the brink of a digital leap as the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative is set to enhance 4G connectivity across the county. This collaborative endeavour, comprising various mobile network operators and the UK Government, is part of the broader Swansea Bay City Deal's digital infrastructure program. The aim is clear: to bridge the pronounced digital divide in rural areas by addressing the growing demand for better internet speeds and connectivity.

Revolutionizing Connectivity in Carmarthenshire

26 sites across Carmarthenshire have been earmarked for the construction of new masts, 14 of which have already received planning approval. These sites are expected to be operational in the first half of 2024. Notably, two of these sites will be located in areas that currently lack 4G coverage, marking a significant stride toward digital inclusivity.

In an era where environmental concerns are more pertinent than ever, the county council has ensured that the initiative is mindful of its ecological footprint. To this end, operators will share masts, thus reducing their carbon footprint while simultaneously benefiting customers across all networks.

Local Collaboration and Future Growth

Cornerstone, the company tasked with obtaining planning permissions and constructing the sites, has worked in close collaboration with the county council. By incorporating local feedback into their proposals, they have ensured that the project aligns with the needs and concerns of the Carmarthenshire community. In addition, upgrades of existing sites are also planned to facilitate shared hosting.

Once completed, this project is anticipated to result in a 99 percent increase in mobile coverage in Carmarthenshire. Councillor Hazel Evans has expressed confidence in the initiative's potential to bolster the county's digital infrastructure, paving the way for economic and social advancement.