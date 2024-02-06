Capcom Sparks Excitement with Survey on Revival of Classic Franchises

Capcom, the esteemed video game developer, has sent tremors of anticipation rippling through its devoted fanbase with a recent survey. The survey, which is intriguingly focused on the revival of classic franchises, has caused a stir among gaming communities, inciting speculation and hope for the return of several adored Capcom intellectual properties.

Peeking into the Past or Glimpsing the Future?

The questionnaire presents a list that reads like a who's who of Capcom's storied history, featuring names including but not limited to Dead Rising, Dino Crisis, Onimusha, Sengoku Basara, Vs Capcom, and Lost Planet. Fans are asked which of these they would love to see make a comeback, either as sequels or as entirely new games. The survey also probes into which games the fans would like to witness being completely remade, offering a buffet of choices that span from blockbuster hits to more obscure titles such as Commando.

More Than Just a Survey?

While the survey has ignited a beacon of hope among fans for the rebirth of their beloved franchises, it's worth tempering these expectations with a note of caution. Surveys of this nature have been utilized predominantly for collecting consumer data and measuring interest in specific Intellectual Properties (IPs) in the past. There have been instances, notably the case with the game Darkstalkers, where robust fan interest did not culminate in the release of new games. However, this survey is more than just a data collection tool; it could potentially serve as a roadmap for Capcom's future endeavours depending on the feedback received.

Engaging the Fanbase

Fans are enthusiastically encouraged to participate in the survey, which offers a platform to voice their support for the franchises they hold dear. The excitement surrounding this development is further amplified by Capcom's recent successes in refining and enhancing its most popular series. If the fan demand is indeed high, there might be a real possibility of witnessing the resurrection of more IPs in the years to come.