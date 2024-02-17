Canonic Security Raises $6M Seed Funding, Revolutionizes Secure Data Collaboration with App Governance Platform

In an era where data breaches are as common as morning coffee, a new champion has emerged in the cybersecurity arena. Canonic Security, a cybersecurity SaaS platform, has recently announced a significant leap forward with a $6 million seed funding round. This financial endorsement, backed by noteworthy investors including First Round Capital, Elron Ventures, SV Angel, and Operator Partners, marks a pivotal moment for Canonic Security. With the launch of its groundbreaking App Governance Platform, the company is setting new standards in secure data collaboration and analysis.

Revolutionizing Secure Data Collaboration

The newly unveiled platform is not just another addition to the cybersecurity landscape. It's a beacon of innovation, offering encrypted queries on secured datasets and a robust three-layer secure data collaboration framework. This approach allows organizations to unlock the true potential of sensitive data without compromising on security. The platform's capabilities extend to privacy-protected AI development and monetization, featuring a production-ready post-quantum Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) library. For businesses, this means a complete overview of risk, transactions, and customer interactions, empowering them to drive data-driven innovation while optimizing advertising and customer retention strategies.

Guarding the Gates of Digital Fortresses

Canonic's App Governance platform introduces a unique sandbox environment designed to safely execute third-party apps and SaaS-native code. By simulating app behavior before granting them access to critical business applications, the platform ensures a fortified defense against harmful, vulnerable, or overprivileged applications and integrations. This automated mapping of business applications' interconnectivity significantly reduces the risks associated with third-party API access. Given the platform's success in safeguarding hundreds of thousands of users across diverse sectors such as healthcare, defense, and software, it's clear that Canonic Security is not just responding to the current cybersecurity challenges but is actively reshaping the field.

A Vision Led by Industry Veterans

At the helm of Canonic Security are Boris Goren and Niv Steingarten, two cybersecurity industry veterans whose expertise and vision have been instrumental in the company's rapid ascent. Their leadership not only signals a strong foundation for Canonic Security but also assures stakeholders of the platform's reliability and future potential.

As data continues to be an invaluable asset for organizations worldwide, the need for innovative and effective cybersecurity solutions has never been more critical. With its latest funding round and the launch of its App Governance Platform, Canonic Security is well-positioned to lead the charge in this new frontier of data security.

In a world brimming with digital threats, Canonic Security's latest advancements offer a glimmer of hope. The company's commitment to enabling secure data collaborations within ecosystems and its emphasis on privacy-protected AI development is setting new benchmarks in the cybersecurity domain. As businesses and organizations navigate the challenges of protecting sensitive data, platforms like the one developed by Canonic Security are not just tools but essential allies in the quest for digital safety and innovation.