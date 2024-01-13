en English
Tech

Canon, Sony, Nikon: A Comparative Study of 135mm f/1.8 Lenses

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Canon, Sony, Nikon: A Comparative Study of 135mm f/1.8 Lenses

In the realm of portrait photography, the choice of lens significantly influences the final image. The 135mm f/1.8 lenses from Canon, Sony, and Nikon have been compared, revealing distinctive performance characteristics for each brand. The lenses were evaluated based on chromatic aberration, flare, sharpness, and bokeh.

Chromatic Aberration

Chromatic aberration, a form of color distortion in out-of-focus areas, was only noticeably present in the Sony G Master lens. This could potentially impact image quality in certain shooting situations.

Flare Resistance

Flare, an effect that scatters light within a lens and affects image contrast, was most prominent in the Canon L lens. This, too, could be either a strength or a weakness, depending on the photographer’s stylistic preferences.

Sharpness

In terms of sharpness, which measures the lens’s ability to render fine details, the Canon L lens emerged as marginally the sharpest. However, the Nikon Plena demonstrated consistent sharpness across the entire frame, a valuable trait in portrait photography.

Bokeh Quality

Bokeh, the aesthetic quality of the blur in out-of-focus areas, was pleasing and smooth in all three lenses. This element is often a major consideration for portrait photographers, as it can greatly enhance the subject’s prominence and the overall image aesthetic.

In conclusion, the choice between these lenses boils down to individual preferences for certain image characteristics such as bokeh quality, flare resistance, and sharpness. Despite their differences, each lens offers a high level of performance suitable for professional portrait photography. The nuances of these lenses ensure that photographers have a range of options to match their unique creative visions.

Tech
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

