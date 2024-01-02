en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Canon PowerShot V10: A Compact Camera for the Social Media Crowd

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Canon PowerShot V10: A Compact Camera for the Social Media Crowd

Canon has once again made a bold foray into the realm of compact cameras, introducing the PowerShot V10, a device specifically designed for the social media generation. With a nod to the simplicity of the old Flip cameras, the PowerShot V10 boasts a hand-friendly form factor, emphasizing the KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid) principle that resonates with its target demographic.

The PowerShot V10: Simplicity Takes Center Stage

The Canon PowerShot V10 comes equipped with a 1-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 20-megapixel images and recording videos in Full HD or 4K quality. It is furnished with a 6.6mm lens equivalent to a 35mm standard walk-around camera, featuring an F2.8 aperture. The camera’s compatibility with Bluetooth and WiFi further enhances user convenience, allowing for remote control and easy transfer of videos.

Designed for Social Media Enthusiasts

The camera’s design is a clear nod to the social media crowd. It includes an integrated stand for effortless selfies and videos, adding to the ease of use that is a defining feature of this device. The flip-up screen is a thoughtful addition, making the camera a handy tool for the selfie-loving generation. However, it is important to note that the PowerShot V10 does not aim to cater to professional photography needs. The image and video quality it offers are reasonable but tend to be soft, performing better under optimal lighting conditions.

Features and Functionality

While the PowerShot V10 does not boast sophisticated features like zoom, macro, and optical image stabilization, it does include a stereo microphone. It also houses a 3.5mm headset jack for an external microphone and a USB-C port for charging. The battery life of the camera remains unspecified; however, it does contain a 1250mAh battery capacity. Despite some of its limitations, the PowerShot V10 has been lauded for its ease of use, targeting users who prioritize convenience over high-end camera performance.

0
Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India in 2024: Political, Financial, and Technological Frontiers

By Dil Bar Irshad

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Navigating the Future of Software Architecture: Trends and Developments for 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery

By Rafia Tasleem

Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed ...
@Health · 12 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed ...
heart comment 0
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology

By Waqas Arain

2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review’s Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review's Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
Astronaut’s Panoramic View of Himalayas: A Unique Perspective

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Astronaut's Panoramic View of Himalayas: A Unique Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
7 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
10 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
12 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
12 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
12 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
12 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
14 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
14 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
14 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
31 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app