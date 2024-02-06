Camera Bug Plagues Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, both launched in 2023, are reportedly grappling with a camera bug according to user discussions on the r/GooglePixel subreddit. The flaw seems to manifest while using the default 1x zoom in the camera app. Typically, a tap on the viewfinder adjusts focus and exposure, but users have discovered that while the focus shifts, the exposure does not adjust as it should at the 1x zoom level. This stands in stark contrast to other zoom levels (0.5x, 2x, 5x, etc.), where the exposure can be manually tweaked without any hiccups. The issue has been confirmed by a number of users and replicated by 9to5Google on both Pixel 8 models, although not all devices appear to be affected. It remains unclear how long this bug has been active and whether Google plans to rectify it.

Advertisment

Unresolved Issues Plague the Pixel Series

This bug is merely one in a series of issues that have been observed with the Pixel series. The problem is related to disruptions in accessing data stored on internal storage, app crashes, an inability to play media, and difficulty in accessing the camera. Google has acknowledged the issue and is currently conducting an investigation.

Pixel 8 Pro's AI-Powered Photography Features: A Saving Grace?

Advertisment

Despite the early hiccups with its cameras, the Pixel 8 Pro has been lauded for its improved AI photography features. Yet, these advancements are overshadowed by the ongoing camera bug, casting a shadow over the otherwise impressive smartphone.

Other Unrelated Topics Touch Upon

In the broader context, the article also brings up unrelated topics such as the camera of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a leaked glimpse of the Google Pixel 9, and forthcoming updates for the Pixel 8 series. As users and tech enthusiasts await Google's response to the camera bug, these parallel developments in the tech world offer intriguing points of comparison and anticipation.