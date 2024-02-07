Cambridge Graduate Founds Mintstars: A New Platform for Online Sex Workers

Jessica Van Meir, a Cambridge University PhD graduate and researcher at Harvard, has co-founded a new platform named Mintstars, set to revolutionize the online sex work industry. The platform, co-founded with entrepreneur Daniel Sargent, is designed as a direct response to the financial discrimination and censorship faced by sex workers, offering them greater protection and profits.

From Cambridge to Crypto

Within just four days of its launch, Mintstars has seen over 600 user sign-ups. Offering an alternative to the existing platform, Onlyfans, Mintstars promises to take a significantly smaller cut of creator’s earnings - just 5%, compared to Onlyfans' 20%. The platform's rapid growth signals a clear demand for a more equitable solution for online sex work.

A Technological Solution

One of the key features of Mintstars is its use of crypto payment rails. This innovative system allows fans to use standard card payments, which are subsequently converted to a stable cryptocurrency, USDC, for creators to cash out. This design aims to minimize fees, reduce censorship risks, provide immediate payouts, and ensure security against account shutdowns - issues that have significantly impacted sex workers in the past.

Pioneering a New Approach

Mintstars also distinguishes itself as a 'sex-positive NFT subscription platform'. Its focus on tackling issues like piracy, often overlooked in the industry, position it as a potential game-changer. This UK-based startup’s launch comes at a crucial time, amid increasing concerns about exploitation and abuse within the adult entertainment sector, as well as the challenges faced by sex workers in accessing banking services.