Cambodian Students Innovate Mobile-Controlled Vacuuming Robot, Ministry Applauds

A group of 11th grade students from Hun Sen Chumpouvorn General and Technical High School in Phnom Penh have developed an intelligent, mobile phone-controlled vacuuming robot, earning praise from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport. The project, named "Smart Tile Cleaning Robot," showcases the students' technical prowess and responds to real-world needs, particularly aiding the elderly in household cleaning tasks.

Innovative Design and Development

Team leader Ly Hongmean and his teammates embarked on the robot project to assist in cleaning areas that are difficult to reach manually. Measuring 25cm in length, 13cm in width, and 16cm in height, the robot is designed to vacuum dust and mop water, storing the waste within itself. The development process involved extensive research, brainstorming, and guidance from their teachers, highlighting the students' dedication and technical skill set.

Technical Education at Hun Sen Chumpouvorn

The school, under the guidance of electronics teacher Samsu Raktong, offers students the opportunity to specialize in one of three technical subjects from grade 10 onwards, alongside their general education. This project exemplifies the practical application of their studies, preparing them for future career opportunities. The school plans to continue supporting student-led projects that align with their technical capabilities and address practical needs.

Future Plans and Sector Engagement

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, represented by spokesperson Khuon Vicheka, outlines the government's commitment to expanding general and technical education across Cambodia. With 21 general and technical high schools currently operational, plans are underway to extend the program further. Such initiatives not only enhance students' skills but also attract significant interest from the private sector, offering students pathways to internships and employment.

This innovative project and the supportive educational framework highlight the potential of technical education in fostering practical skills and creativity among students. As Cambodia continues to develop its technical education sector, projects like the Smart Tile Cleaning Robot serve as a beacon of student achievement and innovation.