Cambio Earth Systems Innovates Climate Resilience for Infrastructure with Earth Science Software

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 27, 2024-- Cambio Earth Systems Inc. launched today, introducing its revolutionary CambioTM cloud platform designed to enhance climate resilience across critical infrastructure sectors. By integrating BGC Engineering's expertise with advanced software solutions, Cambio aims to redefine risk management in the face of climate change.

Revolutionizing Geohazard Management

Cambio Earth Systems, emerging as a leading force within the BGC Engineering group, leverages two decades of earth science software proficiency. The Cambio platform facilitates unparalleled data analysis, visualization, and management capabilities, supporting over 100 organizations in their quest to mitigate climate-related risks. Cambio for Critical Infrastructure and Cambio for Mining exemplify the company's commitment to empowering infrastructure operators and miners with tools for proactive geohazard assessment and management.

Collaborative Innovation at Its Core

The synergy between Cambio Earth Systems' software developers and BGC's engineers and geoscientists fosters the creation of distinct, highly effective applications. This collaborative effort not only enhances the functionality of Cambio-based solutions but also underscores the company's dedication to addressing intricate earth science challenges. Through this partnership, Cambio Earth Systems aims to set new standards in risk-informed decision making and climate resilience.

Building a Resilient Future

As Cambio Earth Systems carves its niche in the earth science software domain, its broader mission transcends technology. The company's vision to fortify critical assets against climate impacts speaks to a deeper commitment to safeguarding communities, the environment, and the economy. This initiative represents a significant stride towards blending earth science knowledge with innovative software to navigate the complexities of climate change.

The launch of Cambio Earth Systems marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of climate resilience strategies for critical infrastructure. By harnessing the power of earth science software, the company is not just innovating; it's inspiring a shift towards a more sustainable and secure future. With Cambio, stakeholders across various sectors are better equipped to anticipate, evaluate, and mitigate the risks posed by a changing climate, ensuring the longevity and reliability of essential infrastructure worldwide.