CallTower Bolsters Global Presence, Appoints Paul Holden as VP of EMEA Sales

CallTower, a leading provider of cloud-based communication solutions, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Paul Holden as Vice President of EMEA Sales, marking a significant move to expand its operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Holden, with a career spanning over three decades in telecommunications and technology, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving growth and innovation.

Strategic Expansion in EMEA

Paul Holden's appointment comes at a pivotal time for CallTower as the company seeks to broaden its footprint in the EMEA region. With an extensive background that includes notable tenures at British Telecom, Mitel, and Akixi, Holden is uniquely equipped to lead CallTower's expansion efforts. His expertise in unified communications (UCaaS), contact center solutions (CCaaS), and customer relationship management (CRM) will play a critical role in driving the company's growth and enhancing its market presence in these key regions.

Driving Growth Through Expertise

At CallTower, Holden will leverage his deep understanding of the cloud services landscape, including software as a service (SaaS) and customer experience (CX), to spearhead growth initiatives. His proven ability to nurture new business, acquire partners, and lead successful sales teams will be instrumental in CallTower's efforts to deliver world-class cloud communication solutions to channel partners and end-user businesses across the UK and EMEA markets. "I am excited to lead CallTower's international expansion and revenue growth in EMEA," said Holden, emphasizing the dynamic nature of the cloud communications industry and the potential for innovation and value delivery in these regions.

CallTower's Vision for the Future

CallTower's Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio, expressed enthusiasm for Holden's appointment, highlighting his extensive experience and success in transformative communication technologies. Rubio's statement underscores the company's commitment to driving expansion and enhancing its suite of unified communications, contact centers, and collaboration solutions. With Holden at the helm of EMEA sales, CallTower is poised for innovative strategies and growth, continuing to provide unparalleled communication solutions to its customers.

As CallTower embarks on this new chapter, the appointment of Paul Holden as Vice President of EMEA Sales signals a strategic move to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced cloud communication solutions. His leadership and expertise are expected to drive significant expansion and innovation in the EMEA region, reinforcing CallTower's position as a global leader in the industry.