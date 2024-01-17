Callander Innovates Council Meetings with Video Chapter Markers

In a move that signifies a significant leap towards transparency and accessibility, the Municipality of Callander has begun implementing chapter markers in the video recordings of its regular council meetings. This innovative initiative, launched in mid-December, allows the public to navigate swiftly to specific topics of interest within the meetings, thereby mitigating the potential barrier of lengthy videos.

Enhancing Public Engagement

The decision to introduce chapter breaks in the videos was instigated by Ashley Bilodeau, the Senior Municipal Director, and Sara Berry, the Executive Assistant. The duo recognized that the duration of the videos could potentially hinder public engagement, thus coming up with an ingenious solution. For instance, in the video recording of the council meeting held on January 9th, residents were able to directly jump to the 9:02-minute mark to engage with the discussion about a mutual aid agreement between Callander and East Ferris.

The introduction of chapters in the council meeting videos is reflective of the municipality's dedicated effort to be more transparent and make information more accessible. The initiative not only simplifies the process for those conducting research but also caters to individuals interested in specific issues. It is a testament to the municipality's commitment to foster an environment of openness and easy access to information for its residents.