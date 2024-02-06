Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Launches with New Maps and Ranked Play

The much-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is ready for launch, promising a treasure trove of fresh content for players worldwide. Among the highlights of the update is the revival of the crowd-pleasing Resurgence map, Fortune's Keep, now featuring updated Points of Interest (POIs). The season also marks the debut of the Ranked Resurgence playlist, where players can ascend through eight Skill Divisions, their Skill Rating (SR) shifting in response to their match performance.

Ranked Resurgence: A New Competitive Frontier

The shake-up of Warzone's Ranked Play in Season 2 heralds the introduction of Ranked Resurgence. This allows players to compete on the beloved Resurgence Mode in Fortune's Keep. This new mode brings novel rewards and Skill Divisions, with the entry requirement set at Level 55. Interestingly, Ranked Resurgence will remain the sole Ranked Play mode available in Warzone for the foreseeable future.

A Skill Division System to Test Your Mettle

Warzone Season 2 for Call of Duty is set to launch with a new Ranked mode called Resurgence, featuring the new map, Fortune’s Keep. The mode introduces a Skill Division and Skill Rating mechanic mirroring MW3 Ranked Play. Players need to achieve at least Level 55 to access Resurgence Ranked, which comes with gameplay restrictions such as limited Public Events and restricted turreted vehicles. The mode comprises seven Skill Divisions, with players starting in Bronze I when Ranked Play launches.

Death Fee: A Competitive Twist

A new element introduced in Season 2 is the 'Death Fee' in Warzone Ranked Resurgence, which deducts Skill Rating (SR) from players each time they are eliminated. This injects a competitive element into the battle royale experience, underscoring the value of each life. The launch of the Fortune’s Keep map also presents players with a new and dynamic environment to explore and dominate.

The release times for MW3 Warzone Season 2 are scheduled globally, with a general release time of 12 p.m. ET. However, potential server issues or maintenance delays could affect the launch, mirroring the glitches that plagued the release of MW3 Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.

As Warzone Season 1 Reloaded concludes on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, it clears the path for Season 2. This new season not only delivers a new Battle Pass, granting immediate access to the Rick Grimes Operator character, but also brings new Ranked Play rewards and three original 6v6 maps for MW3.