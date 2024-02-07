California Inventor Patents Innovative Garage Screen Door

An inventor from the sunny region of Mission Viejo, California, has made a breakthrough in garage innovation; a patented motorized and retractable screen door, known as the MOVABLE BARRIER SCREEN ASSEMBLY. This innovation has been designed with precision to offer a convenient solution for those wishing to enjoy the outside air in their garage, without the intrusion of mosquitoes, bees, flies, and other unwanted pests.

Enhancing Garage Functionality

The introduction of this screen door serves more than just an aesthetic purpose; it also offers a containment measure to keep children and pets within the garage. This invention is said to be easy to operate, offering both ventilation and natural lighting, thus enhancing the functionality of any household garage space. Characterized by a versatile design, it simplifies everyday use and breathes new life into a traditionally overlooked space in the household.

Venturing Into a New Market

The invention has been submitted to InventHelp's Orange County sales office and is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. The inventor's vision is not just limited to individual households. With the right marketing strategy and distribution channels, this invention holds potential to revolutionize the way garages are seen and utilized. Interested parties are encouraged to seize the opportunity to drive this innovation to new heights.

Changing the Face of Household Innovation

Garages have always been known as a space for cars and clutter. But with the introduction of the MOVABLE BARRIER SCREEN ASSEMBLY, garages can now be a space of comfort, utility, and connectivity with the outdoors. This invention places the inventor from Mission Viejo, Calif., on the map and paves the way for further enhancements in household innovation. The future of garages is no longer confined to being a storage space but a place of enjoyment and functionality.