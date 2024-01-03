en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Calibre 7 Introduces ‘Audio ePubs’ and More: A New Era for eBook Enthusiasts

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Calibre 7 Introduces ‘Audio ePubs’ and More: A New Era for eBook Enthusiasts

Calibre, the go-to eBook management system for bibliophiles worldwide, has just launched its latest version, Calibre 7. This update brings a host of new features designed to elevate the user experience to new heights, particularly for those who enjoy consuming literature in audio form. The integration of ‘Audio ePubs’ is one of the most significant additions in this latest release. This feature enables users to combine video, audio, and text into a single eBook file, which is a boon for those who prefer listening to books.

‘Audio ePubs’ and Linux Systems

While the introduction of ‘Audio ePubs’ is indeed a remarkable step forward, it’s important to note that there may be patent-related hurdles when playing these files on Linux systems. Despite this minor setback, the feature remains an innovative addition to the Calibre 7 offering.

Enhanced Organization and Recall

Another standout feature in Calibre 7 is the ability to save personal notes within the Calibre library. Users can now jot down information about authors, publishers, and book series, significantly enhancing the tool’s organizational capabilities and aiding in recall. This feature will undoubtedly come in handy for serious readers who consume vast amounts of literature and need a system to keep track of their reading habits.

Data Files Management and More

Calibre 7 also enables users to attach ‘data’ files to books, such as PDFs, web links, and images. This data can then be efficiently managed within the app, adding another dimension to the user’s eBook experience. Further enhancements include the capability to view HTML image maps in the eBook viewer, improved tag and author management, and updates to the content server.

Recover Deleted Books with Ease

A new ‘Recycle Bin’ feature gives users the power to recover accidentally deleted books, adding a layer of security to the user’s eBook library. This new addition ensures that a simple mistake won’t result in the permanent loss of a beloved book.

Calibre 7’s new features, along with its bug fixes and improved performance, make it a must-have upgrade for eBook enthusiasts. The developers’ commitment to providing a comprehensive eBook management tool is evident in every facet of this latest release.

0
Science & Technology Tech
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Digital Genome Market on Growth Trajectory, Expected to Reach $92.93 Billion by 2030

By Waqas Arain

SmartCella Appoints Dr. Nina Bauer as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate US Expansion

By Nitish Verma

Armed Forces Chief of Staff Reviews Chemical Warfare Department Readiness

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Climate Change May Increase Risk from Tropical Cyclone-Generated Waves, Despite Decreased Frequency

By Ebenezer Mensah

Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant ...
@Business · 5 mins
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant ...
heart comment 0
Climate Change Alters Food Webs in Alaska: A Groundbreaking Study

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change Alters Food Webs in Alaska: A Groundbreaking Study
Indian Government Withdraws Funding for Century-Old Science Congress: Future in Jeopardy

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Government Withdraws Funding for Century-Old Science Congress: Future in Jeopardy
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial ‘Injectisomes’ Opens Door for Medical Advancements

By Israel Ojoko

Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
Quantum Leap: ICFO Develops High-Performance SWIR Image Sensor Using Non-Toxic Quantum Dots

By Rafia Tasleem

Quantum Leap: ICFO Develops High-Performance SWIR Image Sensor Using Non-Toxic Quantum Dots
Latest Headlines
World News
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Chief
8 seconds
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Chief
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
43 seconds
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
45 seconds
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
1 min
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
2 mins
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
2 mins
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
3 mins
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
3 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
8 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app