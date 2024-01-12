en English
Sustainability

Cadence Earns Top Sustainable Model Companies Award in Taiwan for Electronic Design Contributions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
Cadence Earns Top Sustainable Model Companies Award in Taiwan for Electronic Design Contributions

Cadence, a leading industry player in computational software for electronic design, has been lauded with the Top 10 Foreign Sustainable Model Companies Award by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE). The honor was bestowed upon the company during the 16th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award (TCSA) ceremony held in Taipei. Cadence’s recognition springs from its pivotal role in promoting sustainability in Taiwan through its advanced software provisions that aid in the creation of more efficient and lower carbon footprint electronics.

Sustainable Innovation in Electronics

Cadence’s contributions span across various sectors including automotive, high-performance computing (HPC), and smart device sectors. Their products such as the Integrity 3D-IC Platform, Cadence Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, Genus Synthesis Solution, Innovus Implementation System, Tempus Timing Signoff Solution, Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution, and Pegasus Verification System, have been instrumental in empowering the electronics industry with eco-friendly and efficient solutions.

Cadence’s Legacy in Taiwan

Cadence has maintained its operational base in Taiwan for over 35 years, marking its legacy as the first Electronic Design Automation (EDA) company to support the local IC, semiconductor, and systems industries. The company’s commitment extends beyond its product offerings, cultivating a workplace culture that prizes innovation, diversity, equity, and inclusion. This steadfast commitment has led to its recognition on the Fortune Best Workplaces list for nine successive years and multiple recognitions as a Best Workplace in Taiwan.

Community Engagement and Future Endeavours

Cadence Taiwan’s employees are also actively engaged in social causes. Their initiatives have helped bridge the rural-urban digital divide in education, support sustainable agriculture, and care for vulnerable populations. Brian Sung, the country manager for Cadence Taiwan, expressed pride in the company’s impactful presence in Taiwan through continuous R&D, talent development, and a culture that values diversity and collaboration. He further reaffirmed Cadence’s dedication to bolster these efforts for the benefit of customers, stakeholders, and the wider community.

Sustainability Taiwan Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

