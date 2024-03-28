Byju's Secures NCLT Approval for EGM Amid Investor Turmoil, Eyes $200M Rights Issue Boost

In a significant development for Indian edtech giant Byju's, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has greenlit its plan to conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 29. This critical meeting aims to increase the authorized share capital to facilitate a $200 million rights issue, a move seen as vital for Byju's to navigate through its current liquidity crisis. Despite strong opposition from investors, who raised concerns about bypassing previous orders and transparency issues, the EGM will proceed as scheduled, with a crucial hearing set for April 4 to address these grievances.

Advertisment

Investor Concerns and NCLT's Decision

Investors have voiced apprehensions about Byju's attempt to increase its authorized share capital, suggesting it may circumvent a prior NCLT order that mandated the rights issue funds be held in escrow. Allegations of irregularities in serving EGM notices and denying access to necessary documents for informed decision-making were also brought to the fore. However, Byju's countered these claims, asserting that all legal protocols for notification had been followed.

The EGM's Significance for Byju's Future

Advertisment

The upcoming EGM is more than just a procedural necessity for Byju's; it is a pivotal moment that could determine the company's ability to overcome its financial difficulties. Approval to raise the authorized share capital is crucial for the successful implementation of the $200 million rights issue. This additional funding is deemed essential for Byju's to maintain its operations and continue its growth trajectory amidst challenging times.

Looking Ahead: Implications of the April 4 Hearing

The April 4 hearing promises to be a consequential day for Byju's, its investors, and the broader edtech sector. It will delve deeper into the investor grievances and assess the legality of Byju's EGM proceedings and the rights issue. The outcomes of this hearing could have far-reaching implications, not only for Byju's ability to secure needed funds but also for investor confidence and the company's governance practices moving forward.