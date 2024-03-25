BWSSB Bengaluru Harnesses AI, IoT for Borewell Management Amid Water Crisis

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has embarked on a pioneering initiative to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for the efficient management of borewells. This move, announced on March 25, aims to address the urban water crisis by ensuring the sustainability of water resources in Bengaluru, a city grappling with the challenges of water scarcity and borewell depletion.

Technological Intervention in Water Management

With nearly half of Bengaluru's 14,000 public borewells drying up this summer, the decision by BWSSB to leverage AI and IoT marks a significant shift towards data-driven water management. The technological setup, demonstrated at a borewell in Benson Town, involves the installation of IoT sensors to analyze water flow patterns. These sensors transmit data to the cloud, where it's assessed to regulate motor operation and optimize water usage. This system not only reduces manual intervention by automating operations but also prevents the over-extraction of groundwater.

Enhancing Sustainability and Efficiency

BWSSB's approach is grounded in the need to curb unscientific borewell exploitation and promote sustainable water use. By fixing pumping levels, the system prevents overuse of borewells, while centralized monitoring facilitates streamlined operations across the city. BWSSB chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar highlighted the challenges in assessing borewell water levels, which often rely on guesswork, and emphasized the role of controlled pumping in avoiding damage to borewell infrastructure. The initiative, which has been successfully piloted in five borewells, is set to be expanded to all 7,000 active borewells in Bengaluru.

Future Prospects and Expansion Plans

The adoption of AI and IoT technologies by BWSSB is a testament to Bengaluru's commitment to innovative solutions in tackling its water woes. As the city moves forward with this technology-driven approach, the potential for replicating such a model in other urban areas facing similar challenges is immense. This initiative not only represents a step towards sustainable urban water management but also sets a precedent for the integration of technology in public utilities management. BWSSB's plans to implement this technology across all 14,000 public borewells demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to ensuring the city's water security.