Build Your Own Capcom Bundle: Top Titles at Unbeatable Prices

Fanatical, the popular online game retailer, is giving gamers a chance to build their own Capcom bundle at unbeatable prices. For as low as $10, players can choose from a selection of top-tier titles, including Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter V, and the critically acclaimed Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen.

Gaming on a Budget: Fanatical's Build-Your-Own Bundle

In an era where gaming can often be an expensive hobby, Fanatical has stepped up to offer a budget-friendly solution. The build-your-own bundle allows customers to handpick their favorite Capcom games from different tiers, with prices starting at just $10 for three games. For those wanting a larger selection, there are options for 4 or 5 games, all at discounted prices.

This offer comes at an opportune time for fans of the Dragon's Dogma series. With the much-anticipated release of Dragon's Dogma 2 on March 22nd, gamers can take advantage of this deal to play or replay Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen before diving into the sequel.

Capcom's Finest: A Diverse Range of Titles

Fanatical's build-your-own bundle features some of Capcom's most popular franchises. From the horror-filled world of Resident Evil 6 to the intense fighting action of Street Fighter V, there's something for every type of gamer.

The inclusion of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is particularly noteworthy. The open-world action role-playing game has garnered praise for its deep combat system, expansive world, and compelling narrative. For players looking to explore this rich universe before the release of Dragon's Dogma 2, Fanatical's bundle provides an affordable entry point.

Limited Time Offer: Act Fast!

This incredible gaming deal won't last forever. Fanatical's build-your-own Capcom bundle expires on February 24th. So, if you're eager to expand your game library without breaking the bank, now's the time to act.

In summary, Fanatical's build-your-own Capcom bundle offers gamers an exciting opportunity to own some of the industry's best titles at discounted prices. Whether you're a fan of horror, fighting, or role-playing games, this bundle has something for you. But hurry - the offer ends on February 24th!