BUILD.5 Association Partners with NMKR to Enhance Cardano’s Digital Twin Capabilities

In a move that further integrates blockchain technology into the enterprise world, the BUILD.5 association has announced a partnership with NMKR to incorporate Cardano tokenized assets into its platform. This alliance is a significant stride in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), a critical path towards the adoption of decentralized technology, potentially representing a pathway to a $100 trillion market.

Expanding Digital Twin Capabilities

BUILD.5 is widely recognized for its proficiency in developing products based on Cardano's blockchain, particularly in the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and asset tokenization. Through this collaboration, the association aims to broaden digital twin capabilities on the Cardano blockchain. This enhancement will provide enterprise customers the ability to mint these digital twins, expanding the reach and impact of both projects.

Facilitating Mass Adoption

The BUILD.5 platform is designed to expedite mass adoption of the technology by aligning with existing enterprise systems. It offers a unified interface and modular features that simplify the use of blockchain technology for businesses. A key component of this platform is the IOTA Decentralized Operating System (iDOS), a suite of production tools unique to the IOTA network. The platform's code base is known for enabling rapid development and implementation of new features. BUILD.5's ability to produce a custom use case for a Fortune 100 partner in just five days stands as a testament to its efficiency and adaptability.

Marketplace and Economic Impact

BUILD.5's recent innovation is the introduction of a Marketplace—a system of systems that enables the creation of decentralized economies of scale and service capacities. This development has sparked interest in the crypto market, with NMKR's market value witnessing a 6% increase in the last 24 hours and a 17% rise over the past week following the announcement. NMKR is also collaborating with Wolfram Blockchain Labs to further its Web3 objectives, indicating a promising future for blockchain technology in the enterprise world.