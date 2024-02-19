BTRC to Reassess Telecom Tariffs Amidst Rising Complaints, Aiming for a Smarter Bangladesh

In a significant move that could reshape the telecommunication landscape in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has announced plans to revisit and potentially adjust bandwidth prices, call, and internet data package rates. This announcement came during a discussion meeting titled 'Discussion meeting of BTRC chairman with media workers related to telecommunication sector' held at BTRC's Agargaon headquarters in Dhaka. Spearheading the initiative, Brig Gen Mohammad Khalil-Ur-Rahman, the director general of the Systems and Services Division at BTRC, emphasized the objective to streamline costs and rationalize call rates for the citizens.

Addressing Public Grievances

The BTRC is not just focusing on pricing structures but is also taking a proactive stance on the myriad complaints lodged against telecom operators. With a dedicated call centre and helpline number 100, the regulatory body is gearing up to compile and scrutinize complaints received over the past year. The aim is to collaboratively develop and implement resolution strategies with telecom operators, ensuring customer satisfaction and service quality remain at the forefront of their operations. The emphasis on swift and effective grievance redressal underscores BTRC's commitment to enhancing the telecom experience for the Bangladeshi populace.

Embracing Technological Advancements for a Smart Bangladesh

BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin Mohammad highlighted the pivotal role of technology in realizing the vision of a Smart Bangladesh. In the era of rapid information dissemination, the Chairman stressed the necessity of making new policies and regulatory changes accessible to the general public through the BTRC website. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to streamline the process of information release, ensuring transparency and public engagement. Furthermore, the BTRC's efforts extend to tightening the reins on internet content, with active measures to ban betting-related apps, pornography, and curb the spread of rumors and incitement through constant liaison with social media authorities.

Ensuring Public Health and Service Quality

Kazi Mustafizur Rahman, Director General of Engineering and Operations Division at BTRC, addressed concerns related to mobile tower installations, specifically touching upon public health worries and the impact of insufficient towers on call quality and internet speed. Rahman reassured citizens that radiation levels from mobile towers are within safe limits and not harmful to human health. This clarification comes amid rising public apprehension regarding the proliferation of mobile towers, highlighting BTRC's commitment to balancing technological advancement with public safety and welfare.

In conclusion, the BTRC's multifaceted approach towards re-evaluating telecom tariffs, addressing consumer complaints, and spearheading technological advancement lays the groundwork for a more connected and smarter Bangladesh. By focusing on affordability, service quality, and transparency, the BTRC aims to foster a robust telecommunication sector that not only meets the needs of its citizens but also propels the nation towards its vision of a technologically empowered society.