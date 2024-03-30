Brunei's Team Youth Wins Startup673 Program, Champions Medical Training Hub

During an inspiring ceremony, Team Youth emerged victorious in the first phase of the Startup673 i-Entrepreneur programme, with their groundbreaking project, Medical Training Hub. This achievement not only spotlighted their innovative vision but also earned them crucial seed funding to bring their idea to life. Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and in collaboration with several key partners, this initiative marks a significant stride towards nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among Brunei's youth.

Advertisment

Empowering Youth through Innovation

The programme, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Health (MoH), Darussalam Enterprise (DARe), Shell LiveWIRE Brunei, the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam (AITI), and Brunei Innovation Lab (BIL), was designed to stimulate creativity and innovation among i-Ready apprentices. Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, the Minister of Health, underscored the importance of this initiative as a cornerstone for economic development and a step towards realizing Brunei Vision 2035. The event saw the participation of 14 teams, comprising 60 i-Ready apprentices, who presented a range of solutions aimed at addressing various healthcare challenges.

Innovative Solutions to Healthcare Challenges

Advertisment

Among the plethora of inventive solutions showcased, Team Youth's Medical Training Hub stood out for its potential to revolutionize medical training and education. The project aims to create a centralized platform for medical professionals to access training and certification programs, thereby enhancing the quality of healthcare services. Similarly, Team Solve's One Stop Fix, which secured the second position, proposed a comprehensive solution for managing maintenance costs and improving service efficiency in healthcare facilities. Other notable ideas included UbatCepat, a vending machine for medicines, and a robotic nursing assistant designed to streamline patient care.

Charting the Path Forward

Abdul Qawiem bin Haji Yacob, a member of the Startup673 committee, emphasized the programme's role as a catalyst for transforming innovative ideas into tangible solutions. He reassured participants of continued support from the organizing partners, including mentorship, resources, and funding opportunities, to help realize their projects. The ceremony concluded with the Minister of Health touring the exhibits, signifying the government's commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem and encouraging young innovators to explore and develop their ideas further.

This pivotal event not only celebrated the achievements of Brunei's young visionaries but also set the stage for a future where innovation and entrepreneurship drive economic growth and societal progress. The success of the Startup673 i-Entrepreneur programme serves as a testament to the potential of youth-led initiatives in addressing pressing healthcare challenges and contributing to the nation's vision of a prosperous, sustainable future.