Brunei's Education Ministry Boosts Digital Learning, Eyes STEAM Skills Enhancement

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in Brunei is setting the stage for a transformative leap in digital learning and teaching methodologies. During the 20th session of the Legislative Council meeting, Minister of Education Datin Seri Setia Dr Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh emphasized the ministry's commitment to ensuring robust digital infrastructure across all educational institutions. This initiative is part of a broader effort to prepare students for a future dominated by technology and innovation.

Advertisment

Digital Infrastructure: A Priority

With an allocated budget of $810.38 million for the 2024/25 fiscal year, the MoE is not just talking the talk but walking the walk towards digitalization. Significant strides have been made, including the provision of laptops to teachers and extending internet connectivity to even the most remote schools. Furthermore, the recent launch of a digital resource management system in May 2023 stands as a testament to the ministry's dedication to digital learning. This platform offers a plethora of digital educational resources, easing access and fostering a conducive learning environment.

Empowering Through STEAM

Advertisment

The MoE is also keen on advancing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) skills among students. By introducing new subjects and drawing inspiration from educational models in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Turkiye, Brunei aims to nurture a generation capable of leading in these critical fields. This initiative is crucial in a world where STEAM fields are increasingly becoming the backbone of economic and technological advancement. Additionally, the ministry's efforts to explore the transition to e-textbooks and alleviate the burden of physical textbooks highlight a forward-thinking approach to education.

Addressing School Bullying

Amid these advancements, the MoE has also taken a firm stance on the issue of school bullying. Recent data presented by the minister indicates a decrease in bullying incidents, showcasing the effectiveness of current policies and interventions. This focus on creating a safe and supportive learning environment is essential for student well-being and academic success.

As Brunei's education sector strides towards digitalization and innovation, the implications are far-reaching. Not only does this transition promise to enhance the learning experience and outcomes for students, but it also prepares them to navigate and contribute to a rapidly changing world. With a solid foundation in digital infrastructure and a strong emphasis on STEAM, the future of education in Brunei looks bright, promising a generation of well-equipped, innovative, and resilient learners.