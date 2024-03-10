Brunei Targets 90% Cashless Transactions, Boosts Cybersecurity: Ministers Address LegCo

During the 20th session of the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting, a pivotal discussion unfolded, spotlighting Brunei's economic future and digital landscape. Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, and other key figures highlighted the urgent need for a fortified digital payment infrastructure and addressed rising cybersecurity concerns.

Advertisment

The dialogue initiated by LegCo member Yang Berhormat Chong Chin Yee, shed light on the critical role of digital payment systems in Brunei's economic growth. In response, Minister Mohd Amin Liew outlined the government's proactive steps towards creating a seamless intra-trade environment, slated for launch by the next year.

This ambitious move aims to drastically reduce cash transactions by 90%, with initiatives like the introduction of cashless payment options at petrol stations already in motion. Such measures are not just about convenience but are a testament to Brunei's commitment to embracing a digital economy.

Confronting Cybersecurity Challenges

The conversation took a critical turn towards cybersecurity, spurred by Yang Berhormat Chong's inquiries about safeguarding the digital domain against online scams and ensuring financial institutions' accountability. Acknowledging the significance of these concerns, Minister Mohd Amin Liew assured that banks have already implemented stringent measures to counter these evolving threats.

Complementing these efforts, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha highlighted the introduction of the Cybersecurity Act. This legislation represents a robust framework designed to combat cybercrimes head-on, marking a significant stride towards securing Brunei's digital frontier.