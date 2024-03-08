Brunei Launches New Government Vendor Portal, Replacing e-Invoice System

The Treasury Department under the Ministry of Finance and Economy (MoFE) in Brunei has announced a significant overhaul of its Treasury Accounting and Financial Information System (TAFIS), with the introduction of a new Government Vendor Portal. This development marks a transition from the existing e-Invoice portal to the TAFIS 2.0 system, effective from April 1. The move is aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency for government vendors.

The new Government Vendor Portal is designed as a self-service platform, requiring vendors to self-register online. This initiative not only facilitates ease of access for vendors seeking to engage with government ministries and departments but also ensures their participation in quotations and tendering processes is more streamlined.

The Treasury Department emphasizes the importance of vendors updating their email information in the current e-Invoice portal to receive timely updates and information related to the new TAFIS 2.0 system.

Vendor Clinic for Seamless Transition

To assist vendors in navigating the changes, the Treasury Department is organizing a Vendor Clinic. This clinic will provide crucial information about the processes and requirements of the new government vendor portal.

The initiative reflects the department's commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for all stakeholders involved. Vendors are strongly encouraged to attend the clinic to familiarize themselves with the new system and its functionalities.

Implications for Government Procurement Processes

The replacement of the e-Invoice portal with the Government Vendor Portal in the TAFIS 2.0 system is a strategic move by the Brunei government. It is expected to enhance the procurement process's transparency, efficiency, and accessibility.

By requiring vendors to self-register, the government is leveraging technology to streamline procurement activities, making it easier for businesses to participate in government tenders and quotations. This development is poised to significantly influence how vendors interact with government entities, promoting a more dynamic and competitive business environment.