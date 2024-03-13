Brunei Achieves Over 92% Fibre Optic Connectivity, Boosts National Telecom Infrastructure

Brunei has made remarkable strides in enhancing its telecommunications network, achieving over 92% fibre optic connectivity across populated areas. Unified National Networks Sdn Bhd (UNN) announced this significant milestone, underlining the country's commitment to modernizing and expanding its telecom infrastructure. The initiative, which began in September 2019, has successfully fiberised more than 6,000 kilometers of the national backhaul network, marking a new era of connectivity in Brunei.

Expanding the Fibre Network

The expansion of fibre optic technology in Brunei is a testament to the country's dedication to improving its digital infrastructure. Recent projects in 2023-2024 have extended fibre connectivity to several areas, including Sungai Teraban, Kuala Balai, and Labi, among others. These efforts ensure that the majority of the population now has access to high-speed, reliable internet services, propelling Brunei towards becoming a fully connected nation. This ambitious expansion not only enhances the daily lives of citizens but also promises significant benefits for the business sector and the economy at large.

Transitioning from Copper to Fibre

In July 2022, a collaborative copper-to-fibre migration programme was initiated by key telecom companies in Brunei, such as Datastream Digital (DST), imagine Sdn Bhd, and Progresif Sdn Bhd, alongside UNN. This strategic move aims to transition customers from outdated copper networks to advanced fibre optic technology. The program reflects the collective effort to ensure that all residents and businesses in Brunei can enjoy the advantages of a modern, efficient telecommunications network. By facilitating faster and more reliable internet connections, this transition supports the country's vision for digital transformation and economic diversification.

The Role of UNN and Telecom Partners

UNN, along with its partners DST, imagine Sdn Bhd, and Progresif Sdn Bhd, has played a pivotal role in driving Brunei's telecom infrastructure forward. Their collaborative approach has been crucial in achieving widespread fibre optic connectivity, demonstrating the importance of partnership in national development projects. These efforts not only signify a leap towards technological advancement but also showcase Brunei's commitment to providing its citizens with the tools and resources necessary for the digital age.

Brunei's journey towards achieving more than 92% fibre optic connectivity marks a significant achievement in its national development agenda. This milestone not only enhances the quality of connectivity for its citizens but also positions the country as a leader in telecommunications within the region. As Brunei continues to expand and upgrade its digital infrastructure, the foundation is laid for future innovations and opportunities, promising a brighter, more connected future for all.