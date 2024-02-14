Bruker Corporation's 'Triceratops' SPR 64 Instrument: A Game-Changer in Drug Discovery

Bruker Corporation Unveils Revolutionary 'Triceratops' SPR 64 Instrument at SLAS2024

In the heart of Boston, MA, the SLAS2024 International Conference and Exhibition witnessed a groundbreaking revelation: Bruker Corporation introduced its state-of-the-art 'Triceratops' SPR 64 Surface Plasmon Resonance instrument. This cutting-edge technology promises to revolutionize drug discovery applications with its unparalleled throughput, leading sensitivity, and data quality.

A Beacon of Innovation

The 'Triceratops' SPR 64 system has taken the industry by storm with its ability to simultaneously read 64 sensor spots. This feature, combined with high-sensitivity detection and a novel microfluidics concept, sets new standards in the field of laboratory automation and screening.

Bruker Corporation's commitment to pushing boundaries is evident in the system's automation features and intuitive software design. These aspects not only enhance user experience but also contribute significantly to the instrument's flexibility, sensitivity, and throughput capabilities.

Industry Pioneers Sing Praises

As the news spread across the conference floor, positive feedback from industry experts poured in. Their praises highlighted the 'Triceratops'' unique ability to address longstanding challenges in drug discovery, making it an invaluable tool for laboratories worldwide.

One expert remarked, "The Triceratops SPR 64 system is a game-changer. Its impressive throughput and sensitivity will undoubtedly accelerate the pace of drug discovery."

SLAS2024: A Celebration of Innovation and Excellence

The SLAS2024 International Conference and Exhibition, organized by the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening, was a grand affair. A record-setting 7500 attendees and 400 exhibitors gathered to celebrate innovation and excellence in the field.

During the event, several prestigious science and technology awards were announced. Among them was the SLAS Innovation Award, presented to Jongwon Lim for his rapid and ultra-sensitive identification method of pathogenic DNA in blood using a novel blood drying technique.

Depixus received the New Product Award for their MAGNA OneTM instrument, which employs magnetic force spectroscopy to reveal biomolecular interactions. Furthermore, the SLAS2024 Student Poster Award winners were recognized for their outstanding research contributions.

In support of future scientific leaders, 42 Tony B. Travel Awards were distributed to students and junior faculty for their original scientific research.

As the conference concluded, one thing became clear: the 'Triceratops' SPR 64 instrument from Bruker Corporation is poised to redefine the landscape of drug discovery, heralding a new era of innovation and progress.