Broadcom’s End-User Computing Division Recognized as UEM Market Leader

Following the acquisition of its End-User Computing Division, global technology leader Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been identified as a frontrunner in the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market. This recognition comes from a comprehensive analysis in The Forrester Wave(TM): Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2023 report, which evaluated the division’s offering, Workspace ONE, against nine other UEM vendors.

Broadcom’s Winning Balance

The report lauded Workspace ONE for its exceptional balance of Digital Employee Experience (DEX), management, and security. This trifecta has propelled the platform’s sustained momentum in the UEM market, establishing it as a top contender. The report further underscored the platform’s continuous innovations, including guided root-cause analysis and shift-based frontline worker access management, as instrumental in its success.

Workspace ONE: A Cloud-Native Powerhouse

Workspace ONE has been reengineered as a cloud-native service, offering an unparalleled depth of telemetry, benchmarking, self-service experience, and native remote-control capability. This sophisticated architecture makes the platform apt for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) scenarios, frontline worker management, and modern management scenarios.

Anywhere Workspace: The Future of Work

The Anywhere Workspace platform by Broadcom provides a secure and efficient environment for the distributed workforce. By enhancing IT workflows, security, and overall efficiency, the platform facilitates the seamless operation of remote and hybrid work models. Broadcom’s robust offerings, including semiconductor, enterprise software, and security solutions, continue to drive it as a vital player across various critical markets.