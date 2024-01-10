en English
Food

Brisk It Unveils Revolutionary Grilling Products at CES 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Brisk It Unveils Revolutionary Grilling Products at CES 2024

Brisk It, a leading name in the grilling industry, has taken a giant leap forward in culinary technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The company unveiled two groundbreaking products that have the potential to revolutionize grilling: the NeoSear Hybrid Grill and the InnoGrill 2.0. These innovative grilling devices promise to make the art of grilling more accessible and flavorful while infusing a touch of technological sophistication.

NeoSear Hybrid Grill: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

The NeoSear Hybrid Grill stands as a testament to Brisk It’s ingenuity and commitment to enhancing the grilling experience. This advanced grilling device marries the rustic charm of a traditional wood-fueled fire with the precision of electric heating elements. The result is a grilling process that delivers an enhanced smoke flavor and exceptional control over cooking temperatures.

One of the core features of the NeoSear Hybrid Grill is its intelligent adaptation to high-heat cooking techniques, such as reverse searing. The grill employs electric coils, which are autonomously controlled through intelligent algorithms and can be managed via the Brisk It app. This integration of technology ensures consistent results and empowers grillers to create more smoke at higher temperatures, thereby boosting smoky flavors.

The InnoGrill 2.0: Your Personal AI-Powered Grilling Assistant

The other notable product launched by Brisk It at CES 2024 is the InnoGrill 2.0. This AI-powered virtual assistant is a game-changer in the world of grilling, bringing unprecedented convenience and customization to the user’s cooking process. The InnoGrill 2.0 can interpret user queries and autonomously carry out cooking tasks as per the user’s specifications. It is touted as the industry’s first real-time generative BBQ-focused cooking AI.

The InnoGrill 2.0 adapts swiftly, alters ingredients, and adjusts cooking methods to ensure perfect results every time. It also offers pre-set recipes that the grill can cook with minimal input from the user. This AI-powered assistant is set to redefine grilling by marrying the passion of cooking with the precision of technology.

Revolutionizing the Grilling Experience

The launch of the NeoSear Hybrid Grill and InnoGrill 2.0 reaffirms Brisk It’s commitment to revolutionizing the grilling experience through innovative technology. Both products are seamlessly designed and incorporate advanced technology, making them accessible and user-friendly for grillers of all skill levels. With these grilling devices, Brisk It is not just offering a product; it’s offering an entirely new grilling experience.

Food Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Food

