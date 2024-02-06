Bridging Digital Divides: The Mission of the Unicode Consortium

When we think of characters, symbols, and emojis that have become indispensable to our daily digital communication, the name that rarely comes up in conversations is that of the Unicode Consortium. This organization, established in 1991, has enabled seamless global communication on the internet today, making a world of over 7,000 languages accessible and understandable in the digital realm.

The Essence of Unicode

Mark Davis, a co-founder of the Unicode Consortium, sheds light on the organization's mission. He emphasizes that standardizing character encoding across various languages is the heart of Unicode's work. This standardization provides a common set of rules for digital communication, ensuring that every character, symbol, or emoji used on the internet is universally recognized and understood, regardless of the language or device.

Inclusivity Lessons from Unicode

The Consortium's approach serves as a valuable lesson in inclusivity for other organizations. It underscores the importance of interoperability, standardization, and a shared understanding of success metrics, like KPIs and OKRs. Unicode's dedication to reducing the digital divide is evident in its ongoing work, including adapting to new linguistic needs such as emojis and supporting digitally disadvantaged languages like Cherokee and Rohingya.

Non-Profit Dedication and Fundraising

Unicode operates as a non-profit organization, funded primarily through members, sponsors, and donations. This choice reflects its commitment to serving all users without barriers. It has also devised a unique fundraising approach - the Adopt a Character campaign. This initiative allows individuals to sponsor emojis or characters, further emphasizing Unicode's ethos of inclusivity.

Unicode and the Digital Divide

Despite its unnoticed ubiquity in digital devices, Unicode is a testament to the success of an organization that prioritizes the needs of end-users over profit, especially those speaking digitally disadvantaged languages. Its CEO, Toral Cowieson, attributes this success to patience, passion, and a clear mission, which have guided the organization's efforts since its inception.

As we continue to navigate the vast digital landscapes, the role of organizations like Unicode in revolutionizing global digital communication cannot be underestimated. Their work has helped bridge gaps in communication, making the world a smaller place, one character at a time.