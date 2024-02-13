Brevo Unveils AI-Powered CDP and Mobile Push Features: A New Era of Customer Engagement

In the dynamic world of CRM solutions, Brevo stands out as a trailblazer. On March 6, 2024, they are set to unveil their latest innovation: the Brevo Customer Data Platform (CDP) and mobile push features, now fortified with advanced AI capabilities.

A Symphony of Data: The Brevo CDP

Who: Brevo, a trusted provider of CRM solutions.

What: Launch of Brevo CDP and mobile push features.

When: Virtual keynote on March 6, 2024.

Where: A digital platform, accessible globally.

Brevo's CDP harmonizes customer data from various tech stacks, transforming it into a unified melody that empowers teams to craft personalized content and dynamic triggers. With over 300 integrations already in place, this platform is poised to revolutionize how businesses interact with their customers.

The AI Maestros: Enhanced Capabilities

Following the acquisitions of WonderPush and Octolis, Brevo has significantly amplified its AI capabilities. These enhancements enable automated email content generation and optimization of email delivery timing. Moreover, the AI can now adapt its tone of voice, ensuring messages resonate with each customer.

The Mobile Messenger: Push Notifications

Brevo's expansion into mobile push notifications allows enterprise customers to swiftly communicate crucial information. Whether announcing new sales or reminding about abandoned carts, these notifications enrich the overall customer experience.

As we approach the virtual keynote, anticipation builds for what Brevo's latest offerings will mean for the future of CRM solutions. By harnessing the power of unified data and advanced AI, Brevo is orchestrating a new era of customer engagement.