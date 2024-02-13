Brevo Launches Innovative CDP, AI Capabilities, and Mobile Push Notifications

Brevo Unveils Groundbreaking CDP, AI Capabilities, and Mobile Push Features

February 13, 2024 - In a significant leap forward in marketing technology, Brevo has announced the launch of its Customer Data Platform (CDP), mobile push features, and advanced AI capabilities. The cutting-edge platform will be demonstrated at the company's upcoming virtual keynote on March 6, 2024.

Revolutionizing Customer Engagement with Brevo CDP

The Brevo CDP unifies and manages customer data across the entire tech stack, providing teams with the power to enhance customer experiences through personalized content and dynamic triggers. With over 300 pre-built integrations, the platform seamlessly connects disparate data sources, enabling organizations to translate insights into action.

Brevo's CEO, Michael Froment, explains: "In today's customer-centric world, businesses need a single source of truth for their customer data. Our CDP provides that foundation, empowering teams to create meaningful connections with their customers."

Introducing AI-Powered Marketing Solutions

Brevo's enhanced AI capabilities automate the creation of email content, determining the optimal time to send messages, adapting the tone of voice, and summarizing live chats. These features significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing campaigns, ultimately elevating the customer experience.

Brevo's Head of AI, Dr. Sophie Laurent, shares: "Our AI capabilities are designed to help marketers focus on what they do best – understanding their customers. By automating time-consuming tasks, our platform allows teams to dedicate more time to strategy and creativity."

Mobile Push Notifications for Instant Communication

Recognizing the need for real-time communication, Brevo has added mobile push notifications to its capabilities. Enterprise customers can now send important messages promptly, ensuring their audience remains informed and engaged.

Brevo's Head of Product, Alexis Leclerc, elaborates: "Mobile push notifications are a crucial component of any modern marketing strategy. Our new feature enables enterprise customers to reach their audience directly, fostering stronger relationships and driving better results."

As Brevo continues to innovate and expand its capabilities, the company solidifies its position as a leader in marketing technology. The upcoming virtual keynote on March 6, 2024, promises to showcase the full potential of the Brevo CDP, AI capabilities, and mobile push features.