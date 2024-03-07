Brevian Emerges with $9M Seed Funding to Revolutionize Enterprise AI Agents for Support and Security

Sunnyvale-based startup BREV/ΛN is making waves in the enterprise AI scene, having just announced a significant $9 million seed funding round led by Felicis. Founded by Vinay Wagh and Ram Swaminathan, Brevian aims to democratize the creation of custom AI agents for business users, starting with support teams and security analysts.

From Stealth to Spotlight

Coming out of stealth mode, BREV/ΛN's journey began with the vision of its founders, Wagh and Swaminathan, whose diverse backgrounds in product management and computer science respectively, shaped the company's unique approach. Their goal: to fill the gaps in enterprise AI application, ensuring both security and ease of use for business users. This vision is supported by their recent seed funding, marking a strategic move by Felicis partner Jake Storm, who sees 2024 as 'the year of AI apps.'

Security at the Core

Security is a paramount concern for enterprises adopting AI technologies. Brevian's early focus was on creating models that detect and prevent data leaks, including personally identifiable information and prompt injection attacks. This foundational work not only addresses immediate security concerns but also sets the stage for Brevian's broader goal to empower business users to leverage AI for simplifying complex tasks without compromising on security.

Expanding Horizons

With the seed funding, Brevian is poised to accelerate its product development and expand its team. The company's early release program has already garnered interest, signaling a strong market demand for its enterprise AI solutions. As Brevian looks to expand its offerings beyond support and security, its journey represents a significant step forward in making AI more accessible and secure for businesses worldwide.