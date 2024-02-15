BREEAM's Expansion in North America: A Leap Towards Sustainable Building Practices

In the realm of sustainable development, where the echo of environmental consciousness grows louder each day, BREEAM's footprint in North America is expanding at a remarkable pace. As of 2023, this globally recognized leader in sustainable building assessment and certification has not only reported a staggering 96% increase in certified assets but also ventured into new territories and sectors, marking an era of unprecedented growth. From its inception, BREEAM's commitment to enhancing the environmental performance of buildings has been unwavering. Now, with its sights set on 2024, the organization is poised to foster insightful dialogues around Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, thereby empowering stakeholders to champion a more sustainable industry.

A New Chapter in Sustainability

The journey of BREEAM in North America over the past year is nothing short of inspiring. With the certification of assets increasing by nearly double, BREEAM's presence now spans 31 states, including four new jurisdictions. This expansion is a testament to the growing recognition of sustainable practices in the real estate sector. Moreover, BREEAM has broken new ground by certifying its first-ever healthcare office in North America. This milestone not only diversifies the types of buildings under BREEAM's certification but also underscores the versatility and adaptability of its standards to various industries.

Empowering Through Education

Understanding the critical role of education in advancing sustainability, BREEAM has significantly expanded its educational offerings. The ESG Webinar Series, launched as part of this initiative, serves as a platform for timely insights on pressing ESG issues. By engaging experts and thought leaders, these webinars aim to equip owners, operators, investors, and other stakeholders with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of sustainability. The program underscores BREEAM's commitment to not just assess and certify, but also to enlighten and empower the industry towards better environmental stewardship.

Looking Ahead: The Vision for 2024

As BREEAM sets its sights on 2024, the ambition is clear: to continue building on its success and foster more insightful dialogues around ESG. The organization's plans include broadening its linguistic accessibility, thereby making its knowledge base more inclusive. With offerings now available in two languages, BREEAM is keen on ensuring that its programs and operations resonate across a wider demographic, including the German-speaking market through its adaptation by the National Scheme Operator DIFNI. This strategic move not only enhances accessibility but also further solidifies BREEAM's position as a leader in the global movement towards sustainable building practices.

In conclusion, BREEAM's significant growth in North America and its proactive approach in expanding educational offerings and fostering dialogues around ESG set a strong foundation for its endeavors in 2024. By certifying a diverse range of buildings, including those funded by capital programs like affordable housing and education, BREEAM continues to lead the charge in sustainable building assessment and certification. The organization's commitment to enhancing the environmental performance of new and existing buildings is not just a testament to its dedication but also a beacon of hope for a more sustainable and responsible industry.