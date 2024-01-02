en English
Cryptocurrency

BRC-20 Token Standard Creator Opposes UniSat Wallet’s Proposed Fork

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
BRC-20 Token Standard Creator Opposes UniSat Wallet's Proposed Fork

Bitcoin BRC-20 token standard’s originator, Domo, has voiced opposition to a proposed fork by UniSat Wallet. Domo fears that hurried updates to the BRC-20 standard might be reckless and potentially harmful to the community. The creator of the BRC-20 token standard, Domo, highlighted issues with recent updates, suggesting that the integration of new changes into the BRC-20 standard requires meticulous testing and coordination.

Accusations of Power Grab

Domo accused UniSat of attempting to gain control over the protocol through their fork proposal. UniSat, in response, clarified their proposed ‘fork’ as a ‘split’ designed to adapt to the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade without causing a division in the protocol. This split aims to separate assets of BRC-20 version 0.9 from those of the new upgrade while keeping them within the same blockchain.

Behind the BRC-20 Standard

The BRC-20 standard, which constitutes a significant technological advancement for Bitcoin, uses the Ordinals system to assign unique numbers to each satoshi. This system enables the creation and transfer of unique digital assets. The BRC-20 token standard was inspired by the Bitcoin Ordinals system, created by developer Casey Rodarmor in January 2023. Such inspiration has led to the BRC-20 tokens achieving a combined market cap of $1.76 billion.

UniSat’s Forthcoming White Paper

UniSat also announced an upcoming white paper that will detail enhancements to the protocol. The proposed changes, according to UniSat, aim to maintain harmony within the BRC-20 community by avoiding a divisive fork and instead opting for a split that caters to the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade. The white paper is expected to shed light on these enhancements and offer insights into how UniSat plans to implement them.

Cryptocurrency Tech
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

