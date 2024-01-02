BRC-20 Token Standard Creator Opposes UniSat Wallet’s Proposed Fork

Bitcoin BRC-20 token standard’s originator, Domo, has voiced opposition to a proposed fork by UniSat Wallet. Domo fears that hurried updates to the BRC-20 standard might be reckless and potentially harmful to the community. The creator of the BRC-20 token standard, Domo, highlighted issues with recent updates, suggesting that the integration of new changes into the BRC-20 standard requires meticulous testing and coordination.

Accusations of Power Grab

Domo accused UniSat of attempting to gain control over the protocol through their fork proposal. UniSat, in response, clarified their proposed ‘fork’ as a ‘split’ designed to adapt to the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade without causing a division in the protocol. This split aims to separate assets of BRC-20 version 0.9 from those of the new upgrade while keeping them within the same blockchain.

Behind the BRC-20 Standard

The BRC-20 standard, which constitutes a significant technological advancement for Bitcoin, uses the Ordinals system to assign unique numbers to each satoshi. This system enables the creation and transfer of unique digital assets. The BRC-20 token standard was inspired by the Bitcoin Ordinals system, created by developer Casey Rodarmor in January 2023. Such inspiration has led to the BRC-20 tokens achieving a combined market cap of $1.76 billion.

UniSat’s Forthcoming White Paper

UniSat also announced an upcoming white paper that will detail enhancements to the protocol. The proposed changes, according to UniSat, aim to maintain harmony within the BRC-20 community by avoiding a divisive fork and instead opting for a split that caters to the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade. The white paper is expected to shed light on these enhancements and offer insights into how UniSat plans to implement them.