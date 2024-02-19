Brazil's Solar Module Imports Dip in 2023, yet Utility-Scale Solar Capacity Grows

In 2023, Brazil experienced a slight dip in its solar module imports, marking a 1.7% decline from the previous year. According to a report from Greener, a Brazilian solar consultancy, the country imported a total of 17.5 gigawatts (GW) of photovoltaic (PV) modules, down from 17.8 GW in 2022. Despite this decline, Brazil's utility-scale solar capacity saw a significant rise, adding 4GW to the grid and reaching a total of 11.4GW.

Quarterly Trends in Solar Module Imports

The second half of 2023 saw a notable acceleration in module imports, with 9.3 GW imported compared to 8.2 GW in the first half. This surge was a result of importers managing high inventories earlier in the year. However, the last quarter of 2023 recorded a record high of over 5GW of imported PV modules, while the first quarter of 2024 kicked off with a 60% decrease due to credit access issues.

Solar PV's Growing Share in Brazil's Electricity Generation

Solar PV's share in Brazil's electricity generation stands at 16.5%, with 7GW of capacity currently under construction for 2024 and 2025. The slight decrease in solar module imports in 2023 did not hinder the growth of utility-scale solar capacity, which had a fruitful year, witnessing a significant addition of 4GW to the grid.

China Dominates Brazil's Solar Module Imports

China continues to be a major player in Brazil's solar module imports. Between November and December 2023, the country imported nearly 4GW of modules from China, with some deliveries expected to continue into 2024. This dependence on China for module imports further underlines the Asian superpower's dominance in the global solar industry.

In conclusion, while 2023 saw a slight decline in solar module imports, Brazil's solar energy sector continues to grow, particularly in utility-scale solar capacity. This growth demonstrates Brazil's commitment to renewable energy sources, despite certain economic challenges. The future of this sector looks promising with a significant capacity currently under construction, anticipated to boost the country's solar energy generation in the coming years.