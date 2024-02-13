Brain Station 23 PLC Aims to Raise Tk5 Crore through Qualified Investor Offer for Global Expansion

In a bid to broaden their horizons and delve deeper into the global market, Brain Station 23 PLC, the esteemed software company responsible for developing the renowned City Touch mobile banking platform, has filed an application with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. Their goal? To raise a substantial Tk5 crore through a qualified investor offer (QIO).

The application, submitted on February 13, 2024, outlines the company's intent to issue 50 lakh shares at a modest Tk10 each. Lankabangla Investments Ltd has been appointed as the issue manager for this significant venture. The funds generated from this offer will be strategically allocated to procure essential IT equipment, including laptops, desktops, servers, and networking solutions, to facilitate the expansion of their business operations.

A Leap into the Global Market

Brain Station 23 PLC, a powerhouse in the IT solutions and software export sector, is no stranger to success. With 17 years of experience under their belt and an impressive roster of over 300 clients worldwide, the company has carved out a niche as one of the largest software exporters in Bangladesh.

Currently, one-third of their revenue is derived from local sources. However, with this QIO, the company aims to reduce its reliance on domestic income to just 24% over the next five years. This ambitious plan is part of a larger strategy to drive global expansion and tap into the vast potential of foreign markets.

Investing in IT Equipment for a Brighter Future

The primary objective of this QIO is to fund the procurement of top-tier IT equipment. This investment is expected to not only enhance the company's operational efficiency but also contribute to its global expansion efforts.

The funds raised will be used to purchase state-of-the-art computers and IT infrastructure, including laptops, desktops, servers, and networking solutions. This upgrade in technology will enable Brain Station 23 PLC to better serve its clients and stay ahead in the competitive software development industry.

A Boost for Employees and the Economy

The benefits of this QIO extend beyond the company's immediate goals. By joining the capital market, Brain Station 23 PLC is creating opportunities for its employees to share in the company's capital shares. This move is expected to boost employee morale and foster a sense of ownership and commitment among the workforce.

Moreover, the company's expansion plans are poised to contribute positively to the economy. With ongoing efforts to attract foreign clients and drive revenue growth in the Asian and Oceania regions, Brain Station 23 PLC is set to make a significant impact on Bangladesh's IT sector.

Having achieved a revenue of Tk33.13 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the company is well on its way to realizing its ambitious plans. The upcoming QIO marks a crucial step in Brain Station 23 PLC's journey towards becoming a global leader in software development and IT solutions.

As the company embarks on this new chapter, all eyes are on Brain Station 23 PLC. With its sights set on the global market and a commitment to investing in cutting-edge IT equipment, the future looks bright for this Bangladeshi software giant.

In essence, Brain Station 23 PLC's QIO is more than just a financial move. It's a testament to the company's ambition, resilience, and unwavering commitment to innovation. As they strive to reduce their reliance on local revenue and expand their global footprint, one thing is clear: Brain Station 23 PLC is not just adapting to the changing landscape of the IT sector—they're shaping it.