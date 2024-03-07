Brain Jar Games Secures $6.7M Seed Funding for 'Dead As Disco', Aims for 2025 Launch

Brain Jar Games, a newly established studio, has successfully raised $6.7 million in a seed funding round to fuel the development of its first game, 'Dead As Disco'. Scheduled for release in 2025, the game promises a unique blend of action and musical gameplay, drawing comparisons to 'John Wick' and 'Baby Driver'. The funding round saw significant contributions from Transcend Fund, Menlo Ventures, and several influential figures within the gaming industry.

The Vision Behind 'Dead As Disco'

Will Cook, CEO and co-founder of Brain Jar Games, emphasized the game's distinct focus and vision, highlighting its appeal to investors. The game aims to deliver a highly specific experience, avoiding the common pitfall of ever-expanding game scopes. This clarity and focus have garnered the attention and support of notable investors, including Transcend Fund and Menlo Ventures, as well as advisors and angels such as former Harmonix COO Chris Rigopulos and Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell.

Investor Confidence and Support

Amy Wu from Menlo Ventures expressed her excitement for the game, citing Cook's compelling vision as a key factor in her anticipation. The investment reflects a strong belief in the game's potential to stand out in the crowded gaming market. Moreover, Brett Krause of Transcend highlighted the game's innovative combination of music, gameplay, and technology as elements that will contribute to its success and virality.

Looking Towards the Future

Brain Jar Games' fundraising achievement is not just a win for the studio but signals a broader optimism for the future of the gaming industry. Amidst a landscape ripe for revolution, Cook envisions Brain Jar Games as a pivotal player in fostering a sustainable, innovative, and inclusive gaming community. The studio aims to be a dream destination for aspiring game developers, committing to contributing positively to the industry's landscape.

As Brain Jar Games embarks on this ambitious journey, the gaming community eagerly awaits the arrival of 'Dead As Disco'. With its unique concept, strong backing, and clear vision, the game is poised to make a significant impact upon its release. Brain Jar Games' success in securing seed funding marks a promising start for the studio and sets a high bar for its future endeavors.