Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Unveils Promising Gravity Survey Results at Basin Clay Project

In a groundbreaking announcement, Bradda Head Lithium Ltd disclosed the results of a recent gravity survey at their Basin clay project in Arizona. The findings, released on February 14, 2024, reveal a substantial gravity low over the Basin North area, indicating promising potential for lithium deposits.

Unveiling Hidden Treasures: The Gravity Survey Results

The gravity survey, meticulously conducted by Bradda Head Lithium Ltd, has unveiled a significant gravity low over the Basin North area. This low is interpreted as a deep depositional center for sedimentary rocks and a deep basement rock geological setting. The gravity low corresponds to thickening of the Upper Clay horizon and potentially the Lower Clay horizon, suggesting thicker clay beds in both sequences.

Expanding the Clay Potential: New Claims Staked

The survey's findings have led to the discovery of new clay and distinct marker bed silica nodules, prompting the company to stake 2.8 square kilometers of new claims to the north. This strategic move expands the clay potential significantly, reaffirming the project's value for lithium-in-clay.

A Bright Future: Confidence in the Project's Potential

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd's Executive Chair, Ian Stalker, expressed optimism about the project's potential and the value it holds. The company's confidence is further boosted by the gravity survey results, which indicate the potential existence of thicker clay beds and new clay and silica nodule beds. These findings have added to Bradda's ambition to achieve a new resource of over 2.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by the end of the upcoming drilling campaign.

In addition to the survey results, Bradda Head Lithium Ltd issued 2,850,000 new Options to its Directors and Operational Team. The options are exercisable at a price of 0.02 or C 0.034, representing a 38% premium to the market close on AIM and the TSXV.

As of February 14, 2024, the company's current stock price is at 1.61 pence per share, up 11% in London. The positive response from the market reflects the optimism surrounding the project's potential and the strategic moves made by the company.

In conclusion, Bradda Head Lithium Ltd's recent gravity survey results have revealed promising potential for lithium deposits at their Basin clay project in Arizona. The discovery of new clay and silica nodule beds, coupled with the staking of new claims, has expanded the clay potential significantly. With the upcoming drilling campaign, the company is confident of achieving a new resource of over 2.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent. The future indeed looks bright for Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.