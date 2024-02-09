Botany Manor Joins Xbox Game Pass Lineup for April 2024

This April, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be treated to an exciting selection of new games, headlined by the day one release of Botany Manor on April 9. Accompanying Botany Manor in the month's lineup are Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Manor Lords, both also set for day one debuts. Botany Manor, a charming plant-puzzle game, initially announced in December, invites players to traverse the grounds of a historic manor as retired botanist Arabella Greene.

A Garden of Mysteries Awaits

Botany Manor, a delightful plant-puzzle game, promises to captivate players with its unique blend of gardening and problem-solving. As Arabella Greene, a retired botanist, players will explore the manor's lush gardens, nurturing rare plants and uncovering their enigmatic properties. The game, developed by Vital Verbosity and published by Fellow Traveller, is set to launch on April 9 for Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

A Blooming Lineup

Botany Manor is the third day one Xbox Game Pass title confirmed for April 2024. The service's impressive roster will also feature Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Manor Lords, both slated for debut later in the month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will enjoy unlimited access to over 100 titles, including the Resident Evil 3 remake, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, A Little to the Left, PlateUp, and Return to Grace, which are all scheduled to release in February.

Preparing for Spring

The March lineup for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is equally enticing, with Lightyear Frontier and MLB The Show 24 set to join the service. Additionally, Open Roads, initially planned for a February release, will now arrive on March 28. While the full list of April releases remains under wraps, gamers can expect a bountiful harvest of new titles, including Botany Manor, to bloom throughout the month.

As the gaming world eagerly anticipates the April 2024 Xbox Game Pass lineup, Botany Manor stands out as a refreshing addition to the service's ever-growing catalog. With its unique blend of gardening and puzzle-solving, the game invites players to embark on a captivating journey through the historic manor and its verdant grounds. Whether tending to rare plants or unlocking their mysterious qualities, gamers will undoubtedly find solace and enjoyment in the enchanting world of Botany Manor.