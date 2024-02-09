BorgWarner Misses Q4 Earnings, But Remains Optimistic for the Future of Electric Vehicles

BorgWarner Inc. missed its earnings expectations for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, reporting an EPS of $0.90, compared to analysts' predictions of $0.93. Despite this setback, the company saw strong organic growth of over 12% in 2023 and delivered $565 million in free cash flow.

A Challenging Quarter Amidst a Shifting Landscape

The gross margin of BorgWarner Inc. narrowed to 18.7%, down from 19.3% in the previous year. The company's guidance for FY24 was also below expectations, with adjusted profit expected to be between $3.65-$4.00 per share. The shift towards electric vehicles has resulted in thinner margins for the company's e-Propulsion segment, which reported an operating income margin of -3.0%.

However, despite these challenges, BorgWarner secured an agreement with FinDreams Battery for LFP Battery packs. This strategic move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its eProduct portfolio and adapt to the changing landscape of the automotive industry.

Strategic Actions and New eProduct Awards

In the fourth quarter, BorgWarner secured multiple new eProduct awards, including contracts with XPeng, a major global OEM, and a major Chinese OEM. These deals underscore the company's commitment to innovation and its ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

To further bolster its eProduct portfolio, BorgWarner executed several strategic actions during the quarter. The company acquired the Eldor Electronics business and entered into a strategic agreement with BYD FinDreams Battery for LFP packs outside of China. These moves are expected to enhance BorgWarner's competitive position and support its long-term growth objectives.

A Bright Future Ahead

Despite the disappointing Q4 results, BofA Securities remains optimistic about BorgWarner's prospects. The firm maintained its Buy rating for the company and set a price target of $52. This bullish outlook reflects the potential of BorgWarner's eProduct portfolio and its ability to navigate the complexities of the rapidly changing automotive industry.

As BorgWarner continues to invest in its eProduct offerings and forge strategic partnerships, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicles. With its strong organic growth and commitment to innovation, BorgWarner is poised to rebound from its recent setback and thrive in the years ahead.

In conclusion, BorgWarner Inc. reported disappointing Q4 results, with an adjusted profit of $0.90 per share, missing analysts' expectations. However, the company continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in the face of a rapidly changing automotive landscape. With its strong organic growth, strategic partnerships, and commitment to innovation, BorgWarner is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicles and rebound from its recent setback.