Boosting Server Performance: 64K Kernel Page Size Outshines 4K on AArch64 Hardware

Recent benchmarks have unveiled the superior performance of a 64K page size kernel over the standard 4K page size on AArch64 hardware, significantly impacting server and high-performance computing environments. Conducted on the NVIDIA GH200 AI workstation and compared with AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon CPUs, these tests demonstrate the benefits of enhanced memory efficiency for HPC workloads. With growing endorsements, including NVIDIA's for their Grace Hopper Superchip, the adoption of a 64K page size is on the rise, despite its potential for slightly increased RAM usage.

Advertisment

Exploring the Benefits of 64K Page Size

The transition to a 64K page size kernel, especially on newer AArch64 hardware, brings forth improved memory management through better Translation Lookaside Buffer (TLB) hits, reduced page faults, and overall enhanced efficiency. This shift is particularly advantageous for HPC workloads that handle vast amounts of memory. Ubuntu's Mainline Kernel PPA, among others, offers a 64K page size option, aligning with the hardware's evolving requirements and maximizing server performance.

Comparative Benchmarks: 64K vs. 4K Page Size

Advertisment

Through comprehensive testing on the NVIDIA GH200 AI workstation, benchmarks reveal a clear performance edge when adopting a 64K page size. The analysis extended to evaluating the impacts of transitioning from the default Linux 6.5 kernel of Ubuntu 23.10 to the newer Linux 6.8 Git kernel, with a focus on the distinctions between 4K and 64K page sizes in these versions. The results underscore the significant advantages of a 64K page size in AArch64 server environments, advocating for its adoption despite the trade-off of marginally higher RAM consumption.

Future Implications and Server Landscape Transformation

The increasing commonality of a 64K page size kernel across AArch64 platforms, spurred by hardware advancements and industry support, suggests a transformative shift in server and HPC environment optimization. This evolution, reflected in the benchmarks conducted using the NVIDIA GH200 AI workstation against AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon CPUs, points to a broader acceptance and potential standardization of a 64K page size. Such a move could redefine performance benchmarks and efficiency metrics in server configurations, paving the way for further innovations in hardware and software integration.

The adoption of a 64K page size for AArch64 server environments not only promises enhanced performance but also signifies a pivotal moment in the ongoing optimization of computing infrastructures. As industry and hardware capabilities continue to evolve, the implications of these benchmarks extend beyond immediate performance gains, suggesting a future where efficiency and speed are paramount. This development invites reflection on the potential for new standards in server technology and the broader impact on the computing landscape.