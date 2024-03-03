Boost Galaxy Device Performance: Disabling Samsung's RAM Plus Feature

Recent findings suggest that Samsung's RAM Plus feature, initially designed to enhance device performance, may actually slow down Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This revelation has prompted users to seek ways to disable the feature to regain optimal device functionality.

Uncovering the Performance Issue

Initial excitement for the RAM Plus feature, introduced in Samsung's One UI 4.1, has waned as users report decreased device performance. The feature, which converts a portion of internal storage into virtual memory to improve multitasking capabilities, has been found to slow down devices, contradicting its intended purpose. Users of Galaxy S22, S21 Ultra, and other models updated to One UI 4.1 have experienced stuttering and frame drops, leading to a search for solutions.

Disabling RAM Plus on Older Devices

For Galaxy devices unable to update to One UI 5.0 or 6.0, disabling RAM Plus requires using Android Debug Bridge (ADB). This process involves commands that adjust the virtual RAM settings, offering a workaround for those stuck on One UI 4.1. By setting the virtual RAM to 0GB, users have reported immediate improvements in device performance, marking a significant contrast to the sluggishness experienced with RAM Plus enabled.

Turning Off RAM Plus in Recent One UI Versions

Fortunately for users with devices running One UI 5.0 or 6.0, Samsung has simplified the process of disabling RAM Plus. A toggle within the device settings allows for easy deactivation, eliminating the need for ADB commands. This accessibility encourages users to experiment with RAM Plus, assessing its impact on their device's performance and battery life.

The discovery of RAM Plus's counterproductive effects raises questions about its utility. While Samsung's One UI continues to offer valuable features, users now have the option to optimize their device performance by disabling RAM Plus, especially in the latest Galaxy iterations. This adjustment offers a smoother user experience, challenging the necessity of virtual RAM for improved multitasking.