Bomag Unveils Cost-Efficient BW 211 D Smart Line Roller at 2024 ARA Show, Revolutionizing Construction

At the 2024 ARA Show in New Orleans, Bomag introduced its latest innovation, the BW 211 D Smart Line single drum roller, designed to offer powerful compaction performance at a significantly reduced cost. Aimed at the rental industry, this model strips away unnecessary frills to provide a rugged, easy-to-operate, and maintain machine with optional technology and comfort upgrades. The Smart Line's affordability, coupled with its robust design, makes it an attractive option for fleet managers looking for efficient and cost-effective compaction solutions.

Optimized Compaction and Versatility

The BW 211 D Smart Line is engineered to deliver maximum compaction depth with its two amplitudes and frequencies, optimal weight distribution, and line load, ensuring effective performance even on challenging terrains like roads, dams, or landfills. Powered by a 125-horsepower Cummins engine and a high-torque drive, it can tackle grades up to 50%. The smooth drum is ideal for compacting sand, gravel, crushed rock, and weakly cohesive soils, while a standard steel scraper maintains the drum's cleanliness for smooth operation. Its design allows for easy conversion to a padfoot drum for cohesive subsoil compaction without dismantling the frame, showcasing the machine's versatility.

User-Friendly Operation and Maintenance

The BW 211 D Smart Line emphasizes simplicity and ease of use, with a spacious operator station featuring straightforward controls and a clear color display. Tom Watson, director of sales, rental channel for Bomag, highlights the model's simplified joystick and button controls designed for quick operator mastery. Maintenance is equally straightforward, with accessible service points and central outlets. The machine's robust design includes a maintenance-free articulation joint and a cooling system capable of operating in extreme conditions up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, underscoring Bomag's commitment to durability and low maintenance requirements.

Optional Technologies Enhance Efficiency

While the BW 211 D Smart Line is positioned as a no-frills model, Bomag offers optional technologies to enhance its efficiency further. The Terrameter and Economizer assistance systems can be integrated into the display, providing real-time compaction progress or degree of compaction feedback. Additionally, data collected can be transferred to the Bomap app, creating a real-time compaction map of the site. The Bomag Telematic app ensures full transparency into machine health, offering fleet managers an additional layer of operational insight.

In unveiling the BW 211 D Smart Line at the 2024 ARA Show, Bomag has demonstrated its commitment to innovation, affordability, and efficiency in construction equipment. This new model presents a compelling option for fleet managers seeking to reduce costs without compromising on performance or versatility. As the construction industry continues to evolve, the BW 211 D Smart Line stands as a testament to Bomag's dedication to meeting the ever-changing needs of its clientele.