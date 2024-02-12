Boart Longyear and Veracio Lead the Charge in Mining Innovation for Battery and Critical Minerals

In the ever-evolving world of mining and exploration, leading suppliers are stepping up to meet the surging demand for battery and critical minerals. Among these frontrunners is Boart Longyear, the world's top provider of drilling services, orebody data collection, and drilling products. This year at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention, they will present their cutting-edge solutions designed to boost safety and productivity.

Boart Longyear: Pioneering Innovation in Drilling Technology

LF160i Drill Rig: Boart Longyear's latest offering, the LF160i drill rig, is a game-changer in the industry. With autonomous capabilities and a focus on enhancing safety and productivity, this drill rig is set to redefine the mining landscape. Its advanced features enable mining engineers and drilling contractors to work more efficiently while ensuring optimal safety conditions.

Surface Roller Latch Wireline System: Another innovative solution from Boart Longyear is the Surface Roller Latch Wireline System. This system aims to improve productivity by simplifying wireline operations and reducing downtime. With its efficient design, this system is poised to become an essential tool for drilling contractors and mining engineers alike.

Veracio: Transforming Existing Rigs into Smart Rigs

Veracio, another prominent player in the exploration industry, has announced the production of the TruSub Drilling System. This OEM agnostic bolt-on measure while drilling solution has the potential to turn existing rigs into smart rigs, enhancing driller productivity and collecting orebody data. By optimizing crushing for better efficiency and improving mine planning, the TruSub system promises to bring significant benefits to the industry.

Boart Longyear's Commitment to Safety and Customer Satisfaction

With a global presence and a focus on safety, Boart Longyear is dedicated to providing top-notch drilling services for mineral exploration. The company's entry-level heavy-duty mechanic position in Elko, Nevada, demonstrates its commitment to employing skilled professionals who can deliver exceptional results. Boart Longyear offers competitive pay, benefits, and career advancement opportunities to its employees, ensuring a satisfied and motivated workforce.

As the demand for battery and critical minerals continues to rise, major suppliers like Boart Longyear and Veracio are introducing innovative solutions, locations, and capabilities to meet the growing needs of the industry. By prioritizing safety, productivity, and customer satisfaction, these companies are reshaping the future of mining and exploration.