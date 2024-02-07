BMW Expands 5 Series with Electric and Hybrid Options in New Touring Model

BMW has widened its horizons with the unveiling of the new 5 Series Touring, a luxury midsize wagon that perfectly blends aesthetic appeal and functional prowess. This fifth-generation model is a testament to BMW's commitment to diversity in powertrains, offering gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and the debut of a battery-electric variant.

Design and Dimension

The design of the 5 Series Touring remains true to the new 5 Series sedans' aesthetics. Its long, straight lines and chiseled edges echo the elegance associated with the BMW brand. The wagon, larger than its predecessor, provides more interior space and a more generous cargo area, enhancing its practicality without compromising on style.

Powertrains and Performance

Among the electric versions, the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive stand out. Both utilise an 81.2-kWh battery pack, but offer different power outputs - with the i5 M60 xDrive delivering a staggering 593 horsepower. The inclusion of diesel and gasoline models, including the 520d, 530e, and 540d, widens the choice for consumers. The 530e, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), offers up to 60 miles of electric range under the WLTP cycle, striking a balance between power and eco-friendliness.

Interior Features

Inside, the 5 Series Touring mimics the other 5 Series models with features like the Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8.5. Such state-of-the-art features ensure the perfect blend of luxury and technology.

Launch and Availability

The i5 Touring is set to hit the European market in May, while the details of the M5 Touring's launch are still under wraps. BMW has, however, indicated that the standard models will not be available in the U.S. market, narrowing its reach but not its appeal.