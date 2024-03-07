BlueTrace Expands Seafood Traceability Impact with 430 Clients and 5 Million Tags Printed Across North America

BlueTrace, a trailblazing software platform enhancing seafood traceability, has achieved a significant milestone by securing 430 clients across North America. As of last week, these clients have collectively printed over 5 million tags and labels, each embedded with a QR code that links to essential regulatory and operational data, streamlining seafood operations and ensuring compliance. This rapid expansion is attributed to BlueTrace's ability to adapt and cater to a wide range of seafood products, including tuna, swordfish, scallops, lobster, and seaweed, among others.
Revolutionizing Seafood Traceability and Operations
With over 60 clients utilizing its distributor solution for advanced shipping notices and creating digital receiving and shipping logs, BlueTrace is at the forefront of modernizing the seafood industry's traditional practices. The recent pilot of its latest platform version introduces features such as item catalogue management, and real-time inventory and pricing management, thereby providing unprecedented visibility and control over business operations. "Now folks in the office can see what is happening on the floor in real time," explained a BlueTrace press release, highlighting the platform's ability to improve operations, reduce waste, and enhance business control.
Client Testimonials and Regulatory Compliance
Feedback from users like Trey McMillan of LowCountry Oysters and Paul Hagan of Denarius Trading underscores the platform's impact in simplifying complex paperwork, reducing errors, and ensuring regulatory satisfaction. Furthermore, Joe Lasprogata, vice-president at Samuel and Son Seafood, elaborates on the challenges of complying with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and how BlueTrace's technology facilitates seamless information collection for compliance, safeguarding product and customer safety while saving time and resources.
Looking Forward: The Next Generation of BlueTrace
The upcoming spring release of BlueTrace's next version is highly anticipated, featuring a cloud-based system for managing sales and purchasing, alongside the generation of invoices and purchase orders compatible with existing accounting systems. This innovation is set to further streamline operations, minimize manual work, and document the journey of seafood products from tideline to table, reinforcing BlueTrace's commitment to simplifying the seafood industry. Through continuous improvement and listening to client needs, BlueTrace is poised for further expansion and influence in the seafood traceability sector.