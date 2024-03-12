Bluesky Expands Team by Hiring Graysky Developer, Signals Growth in Social Media Arena

Bluesky Social Media Platform is marking a significant milestone in its evolution by bringing onboard Samuel Newman, a London-based software engineer renowned for his creation of the Graysky app, a third-party client for Bluesky. This strategic move not only underscores Bluesky's commitment to enhancing its platform but also hints at its burgeoning role as a formidable contender in the social media landscape. With Newman now part of the Bluesky front-end team, the future of the Graysky app hangs in the balance, though Newman has expressed intentions to maintain it for the time being.

Growing User Base and Unique Offerings

Since its public debut last month following an extended private beta phase, Bluesky has seen a surge in its user base, boasting 5.18 million registered users, with roughly half actively engaging on the platform. Graysky, under Newman's stewardship, emerged as a pioneering third-party app for Bluesky, catering to both iOS and Android users. Its innovative approach, which introduced features absent in the official Bluesky client such as GIFs, inline translation, and a feeds-first layout, significantly enhanced user experience. Furthermore, the addition of Trending Topics and a Pro subscription model late last year indicated a strategic move towards monetization, with the app surpassing 20,000 downloads by the end of 2023.

New Directions and Opportunities

With Newman's transition to the Bluesky team, there is speculation regarding the integration of Graysky's advanced features into Bluesky's official app. Newman has indicated his desire to 'port some of the good parts' of Graysky to Bluesky, albeit acknowledging that not all features may be transferable. His focus will be on enhancing the official app, including the development of an iPad version, which suggests a broader vision for Bluesky's accessibility and user engagement.

A Call for Succession

Newman's new role at Bluesky opens up opportunities for other developers interested in taking over the Graysky app. This potential handover represents a unique chance for developers to contribute to and possibly shape the future of social media interaction, especially if Bluesky continues on its growth trajectory to challenge established platforms like Twitter/X, Threads, and Mastodon. Newman's openness to inquiries underscores the collaborative spirit within the developer community, fostering innovation and growth within the ecosystem.

As Bluesky continues to expand its team and platform capabilities, the social media landscape is poised for further evolution. Newman's move from Graysky to Bluesky not only highlights the latter's growth ambitions but also signals a shift towards a more integrated and feature-rich user experience. The potential for new leadership at Graysky further indicates an exciting phase of innovation and collaboration in the social media domain, with Bluesky at the forefront of this transformation.